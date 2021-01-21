CORSAIR is out with a new update to its VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM line, this time delivering upgraded lighting, high capacity, and fast speeds for your desktop build. With up to 128GB kits available in up to 3600MHz configurations, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM could be the perfect addition to your Zen 3 or Intel build.

CORSAIR’s latest VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM delivers ample capacity and speed for any modern system

These days, RAM is becoming something you really can’t skimp out on. When I first started building computers, 16GB was something most systems dreamed of, with many having 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB on the higher-end. Well, these days, 16GB is kinda a baseline for a gaming machine or personal computers alike. So, CORSAIR wants to ensure that you have more than enough available memory in whatever system you’re running and offers its latest VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL in up to 128GB configurations, which comes in 4x32GB modules for dual-channel boards.

Plus, you’ll find up to 3600MHz speeds available, which is also mind-boggling. My first custom-built gaming computer was on DDR3 with 1600MHz speeds, which cost quite a bit more than getting the lower-clocked 1333MHz options at the time. Oh, and don’t get me started on 1866MHz memory, because that was nearly impossible to come by at the time. But, these days, the faster you can feed your memory, the faster your system runs, and that’s why CORSAIR is offering up to 3600MHz speeds for its latest RAM kits.

Plenty of power in a compact form-factor of just 44mm tall

Something else that a lot of PC builders are doing these days are SFF PCs or small form-factor PCs. With quite a bit less room than your average computer tower, you’ll need more compact parts and components to make everything fit. So, to accommodate that, CORSAIR made its latest VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM just 44mm tall, which ensures that it’s not only compatible with a multitude of air coolers, but also in smaller form-factor builds.

10-zone RGB for ultimate customization

Now, we all know a gaming computer isn’t finished until there’s at least some RGB in it, right? Well, CORSAIR also went above-and-beyond here with 10-zone RGB, giving you individually-addressable sections so you can truly customize everything.

In my latest build, I have CORSAIR’s DOMINATOR PRO RGB RAM installed, and absolutely love the individually addressed lights that it offers. Whether you’ve got it going in full rainbow mode, or just shifting between the two primary colors of your build, it’s perfect for giving it a little bit of extra flair. Plus, the lighting will be nice and soft thanks to the cover that CORSAIR has designed and pre-installed on its latest RAM.

Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at $114 for a 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz kit and goes up to $761 for the 128GB (4x32GB) 3200MHz kit, with stops everywhere in-between for multiple configurations.

