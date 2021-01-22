Save up to 50% on mophie iPhone and Android charging accessories from $20

ZAGG is currently discounting a selection of mophie iPhone and Android charging accessories headlined by its 7.5W 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad for $97.95 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, which youâ€™ll pay at Amazon right now, todayâ€™s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the all-time low there by $12, and marks the best price weâ€™ve seen to date. Designed to refuel your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, this 3-in-1 Qi charger is a great way to streamline your setup. On top of an integrated Apple Watch puck with support for Nightstand mode, youâ€™ll find a sleek polished surface and low-profile design. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

Other notable mophie deals:

Once youâ€™ve checked out all of the offers in todayâ€™s sale, go head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. This morning saw a more affordable 2-in-1 Qi charging pad from Seneo go on sale for $14 alongside some other iPhone and Android essentials from $8.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad features:

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is compatible with Qi-enabled iPhones and AirPods. Apple Watch charging stand holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of nightstand mode. The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad can charge through lightweight phone cases up to 3mm thick, so thereâ€™s No need to pull your case on and off every time you want to charge. A dedicated AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact and doesnâ€™t obstruct your watchâ€™s screen in Nightstand mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!