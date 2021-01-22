FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on mophie iPhone and Android charging accessories from $20

-
MophieZagg
50% off From $20

ZAGG is currently discounting a selection of mophie iPhone and Android charging accessories headlined by its 7.5W 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad for $97.95 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, which youâ€™ll pay at Amazon right now, todayâ€™s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the all-time low there by $12, and marks the best price weâ€™ve seen to date. Designed to refuel your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, this 3-in-1 Qi charger is a great way to streamline your setup. On top of an integrated Apple Watch puck with support for Nightstand mode, youâ€™ll find a sleek polished surface and low-profile design. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

Other notable mophie deals:

Once youâ€™ve checked out all of the offers in todayâ€™s sale, go head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. This morning saw a more affordable 2-in-1 Qi charging pad from Seneo go on sale for $14 alongside some other iPhone and Android essentials from $8.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad features:

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is compatible with Qi-enabled iPhones and AirPods. Apple Watch charging stand holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of nightstand mode. The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad can charge through lightweight phone cases up to 3mm thick, so thereâ€™s No need to pull your case on and off every time you want to charge. A dedicated AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact and doesnâ€™t obstruct your watchâ€™s screen in Nightstand mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Mophie

Zagg

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

mophie unwraps new 4-in-1 Qi charger for iPhone, AirPod...
mophie unveils 3 new wireless iPhone and Apple Watch ch...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $...
Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case
Mophie unveils new Powerstation portable battery
mophie unveils powerstation USB-C 3XL
Mophie announces four new Qi wireless â€˜charge streamâ...
Mophie unveils new on-the-go wireless charging kit, inc...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $14 (30% off), more

From $8 Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $29 (33% off), more

From $2 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad $22 (48% off), more

From $12 Learn More
27% off

D-Linkâ€™s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight PoE + two SPF ports at $116.50

$116.50 Learn More
50% off

Protect your data with Fellowes Micro-Cut Shredders at 50% off, deals from $29.50

$29.50+ Learn More
64% off

These MacBook-friendly Timbuk2 bags are priced from $25 (Up to 64% off)

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $17

Load up on high-protein Jack LinkÃ¢Â€Â™s Beef Steak Bites: 8-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $17)

$7.50 Learn More
$170 off

Garminâ€™s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch falls to low at $170 off, more from $203

From $203 Learn More