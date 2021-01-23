Snag AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Case from $60 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Pro for $199.98 shipped. That’s $49 off retail and marks a return to the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since Black Friday. If you’ve been on the hunt for a portable pair of headphones that can block out noise, AirPods Pro is worthy of your consideration. Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation, “Hey Siri” functionality, and the list goes on. When it comes to battery life, buyers can anticipate 4.5 hours when removed from the case and a total of 24 hours by placing them back inside to refuel as needed. Learn more in our hands-on review. Continue reading to find Samsung Galaxy Buds with Wireless Charging Case for $60.

We’ve also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Buds with Wireless Charging Case for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. Note: Shipping is pushed back until late February. Today’s deal takes $40 off average pricing over the last six months there and is among the lowest Amazon prices we’ve tracked. If you like headphones with an in-ear fit, this deal should not be overlooked. Not only will you garner brand name earbuds, you’ll also benefit from a case that wields wireless charging. Battery life lasts 13-hours when earbuds are refueled using the charging case. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t need a case with wireless charging? If not, it’s hard to overlook Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds. Believe it or not, these highly-affordable alternatives clock in at only $30. Despite having such a low price, Anker touts “a wide soundstage,” “crystal-clear clarity,” and “bass you can feel.”

If you’re on the hunt for an over-ear solution, check out the deal we spotted on Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones at $150. These are a great solution for all ecosystems, but anyone using Apple devices will especially stand to benefit from the integration of Apple’s H1 chip. With up to 40-hour battery life, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to make it through an entire week before needing to refuel.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

