Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $22 (27% off), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagSafe-compatible Charger for $21.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is good for an over 27% price cut, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. CHOETECH’s MagSafe charger lets you take advantage of the magnetic wireless refueling features of the iPhone 12 lineup without paying for Apple’s pricier first-party accessory. This one features a 5-foot USB-C cable as well as a compact metal design. There’s also a 20W USB-C Wall Adapter included here to give you everything needed out of the box. Over 115 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger compatible with MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap, specially designed for iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max(as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases), No More alignment problems, Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Just snap it on the back of your phone for a secure connection, play and charge at the same time.

This fast wireless charging pad magnetic charger comes with built-in 5ft USB-C cable and 20W PD Fast wall charger is included, Connect the cable to the wall charger and you are all set. 

