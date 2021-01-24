FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the lowest price yet of $130 (Reg. $199)

-
Reg. $199 $130

Walmart currently offers the latest Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. Usually fetching $199, today’s offer is $10 under our previous price cut and marking a new all-time low. Apple’s latest AirPods deliver up to 24-hour battery life with a Qi-enabled case that allows you to quickly refuel with a wireless charging pad. That’s alongside fast pairing to all of your Apple devices and Hey Siri support for hands-free access to changing music, controlling smart home devices, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

For comparison, today’s featured deal brings the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down to the same price you’d pay at Amazon for the standard model. But if you’re looking to make out for less, a great alternative to consider are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $80 at Amazon. While you’ll miss out on Hey Siri support, there’s still highlights like up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,900 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

Don’t forget to then wrap your new AirPods in this discounted elago AW3 case for $9.50, which brings classic Macintosh vibes into the mix alongside some extra protection. Then go check out our Apple guide for even more price cuts. You can still score Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at its lowest price yet of $199, as well as AirPods Pro at $200.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

  • Universal fit that’s comfortable all day
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Seamless switching between devices

