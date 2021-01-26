Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy drops to just $13 at Amazon (48% off) + more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, today’s offer is 48% off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Much like the rest of the Green Toys lineup, this one is made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic with “no metal axles or external coatings” that might hurt your little one. It is designed for indoor and outdoor use as well as to encourage “motor skill development and open, imaginative play.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More kids’ toy deals:

But if it’s the STEAM kits you’re after, we have a notable collection of various options starting from $17 right here alongside today’s offer on UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot. After you take a look at the new LEGO iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits that let builders make AR music videos, dive into the rest of our brick built deals starting from $12 right here as well as LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup.

More on the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy:

Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic

Great for indoor or outdoor play with no metal axles or external coatings

Encourages motor skill development and open, imaginative play

No bpa, phthalates or pvc

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!