Program UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot and teach your kids to code at a low of $96

Amazon is offering the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot for $95.85 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $160 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your kids are fans of Marvel, this is a fantastic way to teach them to code. They’ll be able to control the robot’s motors, lights, and sounds using a mobile device like an iPhone or iPad. There are augmented reality missions, and you can even upload a face and record audio phrases here. Rated 4.5/5 stars, but you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash when ditching the Marvel design for Amazon’s #1 best-selling STEM robot. It’s solar-powered, offers a 12-in-1 design, and includes 190 pieces for tons of building fun. Plus, it’s available for just $25 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have the look of Iron Man, it does have a resemblance to Wall-E, though it’s not officially licensed.

While you’re at it, don’t forget about our STEM kit roundup from yesterday. Pricing starts at $17, and you’ll find Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium kits, coding, and much more included here. These are perfect for those on tighter budgets, or for kids who aren’t interested in coding at all.

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.

Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!

Become immersed in augmented reality missions to build up your iron Man MK50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

