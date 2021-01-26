FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Program UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot and teach your kids to code at a low of $96

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesUBTECHSTEM
New low $96

Amazon is offering the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot for $95.85 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $160 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your kids are fans of Marvel, this is a fantastic way to teach them to code. They’ll be able to control the robot’s motors, lights, and sounds using a mobile device like an iPhone or iPad. There are augmented reality missions, and you can even upload a face and record audio phrases here. Rated 4.5/5 stars, but you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash when ditching the Marvel design for Amazon’s #1 best-selling STEM robot. It’s solar-powered, offers a 12-in-1 design, and includes 190 pieces for tons of building fun. Plus, it’s available for just $25 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have the look of Iron Man, it does have a resemblance to Wall-E, though it’s not officially licensed.

While you’re at it, don’t forget about our STEM kit roundup from yesterday. Pricing starts at $17, and you’ll find Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium kits, coding, and much more included here. These are perfect for those on tighter budgets, or for kids who aren’t interested in coding at all.

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

  • Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.
  • Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!
  • Become immersed in augmented reality missions to build up your iron Man MK50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

UBTECH STEM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped a...
TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to ...
Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60%...
Blu-ray, 4K, + Digital Movies from $5: Top Gun, Tenet, ...
WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup sees up to $300...
Put this sleek stainless steel band on your Apple Watch...
The HALO Bolt sports a 120V AC plug, jump-starter, more...
Save up to $100 on ASUS Chromebook Flip models at Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $27

Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $27), more

$9 Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

From $10 Learn More

The North Face Vectiv: new carbon-plated trail running shoes

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Earth 3D, DISTRAINT, FolderSync Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 60%

Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60% off, now priced from $36

From $36 Learn More
Expand your collection

Blu-ray, 4K, + Digital Movies from $5: Top Gun, Tenet, Jaws, John Wick, more

From $5 Learn More
Save $300

WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup sees up to $300 discounts starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Lock-in Gourmia’s 8-qt. steel digital air fryer for the family at just $49 shipped today

$49 Learn More