Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey stock: 6.6-lbs. now $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Protein for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages from this listing page (feel free to mix and match the flavors) and apply code IWP30 at checkout. Regularly $30 a pop, or $90 in total, today’s offer saves you $60 and is an ideal time to replenish your stock. “Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value,” you’re looking at 21-grams of protein per serving here. That’s on top of just 1-gram of total fat and 1-gram of sugar to help meet your 2021 New Year’s fitness resolutions. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 MyProtein customers. More details below.

With your savings, it might be a good idea to score some CLIF SHOT Energy Gels for an extra boost of motivation while they are on sale. But you also have more than enough to score a pack of Pure Protein Bars at under $11 Prime shipped to supplement your daily protein intake. Each bar contains 2100-grams of protein each and they carry a stellar 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

Just be sure to browse through the latest Amazon health snack and protein sale for additional deals. You’l find everything from protein powder and CLIF bars starting from $11.50. Then dive into our sports/fitness hub for additional deals to kit out your home gym including these rowing machines and bikes from $210 and these CamelBak water bottles from $11, not to mention the ongoing Amazon Wilson football sale.

More on the Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

