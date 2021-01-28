Amazon’s Vacuum Seal System preserves frozen meat for three years: $39 (New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Vacuum Seal System for $39.02 shipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Amazon-branded vacuum sealer is a great solution for extending the lifespan of “pre-made meals, produce, meat, dry goods, and more.” Amazon touts preservation of “frozen meat up to 3 years and refrigerated items for weeks.” A 16-foot roller bag is included and Amazon backs this unit with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to grab a couple of rolls of vacuum sealer bags for $11. These are compatible with all clamp-style sealers, ensuring this purchase is a great pairing for the deal above. One roll measures 8-inches wide while the other clocks in at 11-inches. Nearly 1,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling with some of the other notable kitchen-related discounts we’ve spotted. Right now you can grab Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker for $70, a price that shaves $60 off. Additionally, this Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is only $10, paving the way for 50% of savings.

Amazon Basics Vacuum Seal System features:

Vacuum sealer appliance with selectable modes for wet or dry food

Effectively vacuum seal pre-made meals, produce, meat, dry goods, and more for preservation and freshness

Safely preserves frozen meat up to 3 years and refrigerated items for weeks

Includes air suction hose and 16 foot roller bag; LED process indicator lights

Built-in cutter creates custom bag sizes for easy storage and waste reduction

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

