FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Vacuum Seal System preserves frozen meat for three years: $39 (New low)

-
Reg. $50 $39

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Vacuum Seal System for $39.02 shipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Amazon-branded vacuum sealer is a great solution for extending the lifespan of “pre-made meals, produce, meat, dry goods, and more.” Amazon touts preservation of “frozen meat up to 3 years and refrigerated items for weeks.” A 16-foot roller bag is included and Amazon backs this unit with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to grab a couple of rolls of vacuum sealer bags for $11. These are compatible with all clamp-style sealers, ensuring this purchase is a great pairing for the deal above. One roll measures 8-inches wide while the other clocks in at 11-inches. Nearly 1,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling with some of the other notable kitchen-related discounts we’ve spotted. Right now you can grab Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker for $70, a price that shaves $60 off. Additionally, this Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is only $10, paving the way for 50% of savings.

Amazon Basics Vacuum Seal System features:

  • Vacuum sealer appliance with selectable modes for wet or dry food
  • Effectively vacuum seal pre-made meals, produce, meat, dry goods, and more for preservation and freshness
  • Safely preserves frozen meat up to 3 years and refrigerated items for weeks
  • Includes air suction hose and 16 foot roller bag; LED process indicator lights
  • Built-in cutter creates custom bag sizes for easy storage and waste reduction
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

RAYROW’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD 4K HDM...
CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings basketball s...
Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up...
Capture your drives in UHD with this 4K dash camera at ...
Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke al...
Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
Disney’s buy one get one for $5 plushy sale + fre...
Up your recording quality with this tube studio mic bun...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum falls to $300 at Amazon ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
30% off

RAYROW’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD 4K HDMI, much more at $28 (30% off)

$28 Learn More

CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings basketball style to your iPhone

Read more Learn More
Reg. $315+

Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up to $200 off, now $219 shipped

$219 Learn More
$50 off

Capture your drives in UHD with this 4K dash camera at $150 ($50 off)

$150 Learn More
Save 25%

Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke alarms, more from $30 (Save up to 25%)

From $30 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps priced as low as $29

From $29 Learn More
30% off

Disney’s buy one get one for $5 plushy sale + free shipping for today only

BOGO $5 Learn More