Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gummies, super greens, more

-
20% off From $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dr. Tobias (100% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off its health and nutrition supplements. There are plenty of notable deals in the sale, but one standout is the Dr. Tobias Elderberry + Vitamin C Gummy Supplement (60 Gummies) for $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 or so, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. These vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO gummies are described as a “triple-action immunity blend.” Manufactured in the USA, they have a “delicious” elderberry flavor and also contain both zinc and Vitamin C to support your 2021 health resolutions. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below from under $10.50

If you would prefer an all-in-one multi-vitamin instead, take a look at the Centrum Adult Multi-vitamin/Multi-mineral Supplement. Currently available for under $12 Prime shipped, this container has 200 tablets and carries significantly more vitamins and antioxidants, not to mention a 4+ star rating from over 7,300 Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to have a closer look at today’s Dr. Tobias Gold Box sale as well. You’ll find a wide range of options here from immunity and apple cider vinegar supplements to super greens mixtures, and much more. Everything starts from around $10.50 and can be found right here.

Hit up our home goods and fitness deal hubs for even more.  

More on the Dr. Tobias Elderberry + Vitamin C:

  • A triple-action immunity blend gummy
  • With elderberry, zinc and vitamin C
  • Delicious elderberry flavor
  • Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO
  • Manufactured in the USA

