FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals for you. Just make sure to check out this morning’s iPad deals from $70 as well as Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro at $100 off beforehand. On the game and app front, we are still tracking a great offer on Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan alongside the rest of today’s offers from Apple’s digital storefronts. Those include titles like Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar – Build your Planets, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CARROT Weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stamp ID Pro: Collect Stamps: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Workouts 365: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $32 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Reji – Vocabulary Builder App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $6 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Statistics Calculator++: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spy hidden camera Detector: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $...
Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Dead In Ber...
AirBuddy keeps AirPods in perfect sync with your Mac, n...
Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series...
February PlayStation Plus FREE games: Control Ultimate,...
Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise N...
Save 22.5% on 12-months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud...
Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festiv...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149 (Save up to 25%)

From $149 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

$13 Learn More
$100 off

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

$199 Learn More
Shop now

OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more

$290 off Learn More
$250 off

Save $250 on Harman Kardon’s Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker at $100

$100 Learn More
40% off

Finish Line takes up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save 25%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell falls to new low from $150 (Reg. $200)

From $150 Learn More
20% off

Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gummies, super greens, more

From $10.50 Learn More