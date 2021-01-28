We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals for you. Just make sure to check out this morning’s iPad deals from $70 as well as Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro at $100 off beforehand. On the game and app front, we are still tracking a great offer on Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan alongside the rest of today’s offers from Apple’s digital storefronts. Those include titles like Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar – Build your Planets, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CARROT Weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stamp ID Pro: Collect Stamps: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Workouts 365: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $32 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Reji – Vocabulary Builder App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $6 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Statistics Calculator++: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spy hidden camera Detector: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!