FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $20+ $13

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4 (also playable on PS5, according to Sony) for $12.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20 there, and still fetching $40 in physical form at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the brilliant 2018 remake. Originally debuting at E3 2017, this is a completely remade version of the iconic original with modern graphics and few new secrets. Players must battle against giant Colossi through a majestic landscape in order to “bring a loved one back to life.” We just recently caught a new glimpse of what could very well be concepts for the next Fumito Ueda game as well. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, SEGA Genesis Classics, XCOM 2 Collection, Hitman 3, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Civilization VI, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentine’s Day, more

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons,...
Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Dead In Ber...
AirBuddy keeps AirPods in perfect sync with your Mac, n...
Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series...
February PlayStation Plus FREE games: Control Ultimate,...
Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise N...
Save 22.5% on 12-months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud...
Sony dubs latest camera “The One” with 8K v...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $32 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

$32 Learn More
Reg. $40

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack offers MacBook and iPad storage for $25 (Reg. $40)

$26 Learn More
56% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $19.50 (Save 25%)

From $7 Learn More
70% off

Jomashop Valentine’s Sale takes up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 25%

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149 (Save up to 25%)

From $149 Learn More
$100 off

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

$199 Learn More
Shop now

OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more

$290 off Learn More