Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4 (also playable on PS5, according to Sony) for $12.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20 there, and still fetching $40 in physical form at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the brilliant 2018 remake. Originally debuting at E3 2017, this is a completely remade version of the iconic original with modern graphics and few new secrets. Players must battle against giant Colossi through a majestic landscape in order to “bring a loved one back to life.” We just recently caught a new glimpse of what could very well be concepts for the next Fumito Ueda game as well. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, SEGA Genesis Classics, XCOM 2 Collection, Hitman 3, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Civilization VI, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Sony PSN Retros and Remasters sale up to 75% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at GameStop
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Switch Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders franchise Xbox sale from $5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
