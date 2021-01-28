Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4 (also playable on PS5, according to Sony) for $12.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20 there, and still fetching $40 in physical form at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the brilliant 2018 remake. Originally debuting at E3 2017, this is a completely remade version of the iconic original with modern graphics and few new secrets. Players must battle against giant Colossi through a majestic landscape in order to “bring a loved one back to life.” We just recently caught a new glimpse of what could very well be concepts for the next Fumito Ueda game as well. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, SEGA Genesis Classics, XCOM 2 Collection, Hitman 3, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Civilization VI, and much more.

