Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Still fetching $60 on the eShop, physical copies have typically sold for between $15 and $20 over the last year or so at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time low. This is the latest entry in the long-running Civilization turn-based strategy game for Switch. It includes the “latest game updates…and four pieces of additional content which adds new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios” to the experience. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Dead Cells, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Hitman 3, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PSN Games Under $20 sale
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Switch Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders franchise Xbox sale from $5
- Moving Out $8 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live
Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more
Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year
Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch
New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
