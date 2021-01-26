FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $20+ $10

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Still fetching $60 on the eShop, physical copies have typically sold for between $15 and $20 over the last year or so at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time low. This is the latest entry in the long-running Civilization turn-based strategy game for Switch. It includes the “latest game updates…and four pieces of additional content which adds new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios” to the experience. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Dead Cells, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Hitman 3, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

