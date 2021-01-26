Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Still fetching $60 on the eShop, physical copies have typically sold for between $15 and $20 over the last year or so at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time low. This is the latest entry in the long-running Civilization turn-based strategy game for Switch. It includes the “latest game updates…and four pieces of additional content which adds new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios” to the experience. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Watch Dogs Legion, Dead Cells, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Hitman 3, and much more.

