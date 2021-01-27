Ahead of February, LEGO is detailing three upcoming promotional kits for builders to add to their collections for free. Headlined by its latest Chinese New Year set, builders will be able to assemble a Year of the Ox model alongside a Valentine’s Day-themed kit and more for free. Head below for a closer look at all three of the LEGO freebies available in February and all of the details on adding these to your collection.

LEGO details upcoming freebies for February

LEGO already kicked off its Chinese New Year celebration at the end of the month with a collection of sets focused around the holiday, but now it’s getting even more builders in on the action with an upcoming promotional kit. Each year, LEGO debuts a new brick-built version of the Zodiac sign in accordance with the Lunar New Year festivities, and this time around we’re getting an Ox.

Starting on February 1, you’ll be able bring home a 167-piece Year of the Ox kit to your collection. Much like we’ve seen with other promotions in the past, this one will be available exclusively as a gift with purchase on orders over $85, ensuring you can score this one at no extra cost. This promotion will run through February 14, or whenever stock on the promotional set runs out.

On top of its Chinese New Year kit, LEGO is also getting builders ready for Valentine’s Day with yet another freebie to kick off February. The chocolate box and flower kit is on the smaller side compared to the featured freebie in February, but LEGO does include 75 pieces to deliver a festively-themed set for the occasion.

This Valentine’s Day build will be available starting on the first of the month and is slated to run through February 14. Though that’s while stock permits, just like with the aforementioned LEGO Year of the Ox build. You’ll also only need to spend $40 here in order to secure this freebie.

Then rounding out the month, LEGO is continuing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ninjago with a third freebie kit for February. This one assembles a 39-piece quad bike for one of the theme’s main characters. The included Lloyd minifigure isn’t an exclusive, but this will be a chance to bring home the more recent edition of the ninja for free.

Differing from the other promotional kits, this Ninjago build will be available as a gift with purchase starting on February 15. It’ll extend through February 21 and only requires a $40 purchase to lock-in the freebie.

Best ways to cash in on the freebies

February will notably seeing the official launch of two highly-anticipated kits that’ll be more than enough to lock in the LEGO freebies here. Of the two, the upcoming Ideas Medieval Blacksmith set will surely be on the top of many builders lists with its unique design, eye-grabbing details, and unique selection of minifigures.

There’s also the Ninjago City Gardens creation, which debuts as the largest kit this year from LEGO and clocks in at 5,685 pieces. Measuring over 29 inches tall and including 19 minifigures, this is easily going to be one of the most unique models of the year.

Both of these launch next week on February 1 and will earn you either the Year of the Ox and Valentine’s Day freebies or the Ninjago kit, depending on which timeframe you make the purchase. Otherwise, be sure to check out our piece highlighting all of the new creations that dropped at the end of the year for some additional inspiration, as well as our recent LEGO Star Wars reviews.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the three upcoming LEGO freebies aren’t quite as enticing as previous builds we’ve seen given away, they’re pretty solid all things considered. The latest addition to the annual Chinese New Year collection is sure to be a hit, and while I doubt the other two kits will have builders splurging to hit the threshold, they are a nice add-on.

