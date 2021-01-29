FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and workstations from $64

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KSID via Amazon is offering workstations and office desks from $64. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Need 63-inch Gaming and Writing Desk for $91.20. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 and was originally listed at $229. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This teak desk features a classic straight leg design that delivers an approachable build. You won’t find many bells or whistles here, it’s just a 63-inch desk that should do the job for a wide range of tasks. Over 3,500 reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more top picks.

Other notable deals:

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out our home goods guide for even more deals for your office, kitchen, and beyond. That includes even more deals on top-rated desks from Furinno and others over at Amazon.

Need 63-inch Computer Desk features:

Panel is made of environmental E1 standard wood, it’s waterproof and has an anti-scratch surface; easy to clean. A 1.2 mm thick metal frame (1.3 times thicker than ordinary 0.8 mm frames) better supports the desk. Overall Size: L63″ x W23.7″ x H29.5″, large desk provides ample space for working, i.e. computers, printers and other devices.

