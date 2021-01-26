Oakley offers up to 65% off sunglasses, backpacks, apparel, more from $6 shipped

Oakley adds hundreds of new styles to its sale section including sunglasses, apparel, accessories, and more at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your everyday look with the Holbrook Matte Black Sunglasses for men. Originally priced at $126, however during the sale you can find them for just $88. These sunglasses feature a unique high definition lens that helps you see clearly and eliminates glare. This style can easily be dressed up or down and worn throughout any season. The frame is also durable to wear during sporting events and the Oakley logos on the side add a fashionable touch. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Oakley customers and this is a best-selling style as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

