Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125 off at Amazon + more from $42.50

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in rose gold for $84.94 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $150 and $180, very similar models go for over $200 at Best Buy and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It is also $10 below our previous mention on this model. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity and the included multi-color SmartRing for real-time coaching, this model includes a smart travel case that can also charge your smartphone. That’s on top of all the usual built-in timers and pressure sensors alongside six different cleaning modes (daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, tongue cleaning and pro-clean mode). Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

More electric toothbrush deals:

But if these Oral-B models are too tech-heavy for your needs, just score one of the more affordable options out there. The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush sells for just $25 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 6,000 customers.

More on the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Toothbrush:

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

Position detection helps you brush every area for the right amount of time, to never miss a zone

3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode

