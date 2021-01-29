FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for $40 shipped today (Reg. $70)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 4-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $70, today’s offer is $30 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Now one of the most affordable 4-quart options out there with solid ratings, we don’t often see the digital, touchscreen models down this low. Alongside the 1500-watts of power, this one can cook up to 3.3-pounds of your favorites foods include chicken, salmon, fries, kale chips, and well, just about anything. It has an adjustable temperature range, built-in timer, and a sleek matte black finish alongside the modern control surface. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, this is now one of the most affordable models out there. For example, the Chefman Turbofry at half the size fetches the same price via Amazon and we can’t find any other notable options for less. But you might want to consider scoring some silicone tongs if you don’t already own a set in order to safely remove your fried foods without damaging the cooking basket. 

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. Alongside this deal on Crock-Pot’s Express Crisp Multi-Cooker, we also notable price drops available on Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker and Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, as well as this steel indoor grill for just $20. Ensure your home is intelligently secure with these smart lock offers, then dive into our household and smart home hubs for even more. 

More on Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts.

