FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seiko’s minimalistic Solar Watch is $88 off along with Timex, Skagen, and Citizen styles from $61

-
AmazonFashionSeiko
40% off From $61

Amazon is offering the Seiko Solar Dress Watch for $117.65 shipped. That’s $88 off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest price we have tracked since March. If you’ve been on the hunt for a minimalistic timepiece for your collection, this could be the one. It offers up a simplistic, yet luxurious appearance that’s bound to class-up your look. As its name implies, this watch is powered by light. The case is paired with a stainless steel bracelet and this timepiece boasts a 165-foot water-resistance rating. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, earlier this week we pieced together a few other watch deals. There you can bag up to 60% of savings. Leading the pack is Seiko’s Solar Stainless Steel Leather Watch for $139, but that’s only one of your options. Like the lead deal above, it’s powered by light so you never need to replace a battery.

Seiko Solar Dress Watch features:

  • Solar
  • Stainless steel bracelet
  • Date
  • Hardlex crystal
  • Water-resistant to 50 M (165 feet)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Seiko

About the Author

Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline s...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at ...
Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platfo...
Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your work...
Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your ars...
Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a ...
Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60% off, now priced from $36

From $36 Learn More
$20 off

Upgrade your setup with the 12V/100W Mono-crystalline solar panel bundle at $130

$130 Learn More
Review

Review: Hands-on with the ClearOne Unite 10 entry-level 1080p30 webcam [Video]

Learn More
Lowest in years

Upgrade your Zoom calls with the Elgato Cam Link 4K at its lowest price in years, now $107.50

$107.50 Learn More
Up to $80 new

Score an extra Nintendo refurbished Switch Dock for $45 shipped

$45 Learn More
Reg. $220

Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed, now $174 (Reg. $220)

$174 Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring this height-adjustable MacBook stand to your workstation for $30 (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $70

Add a dedicated 4-qt. touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for $40 shipped today (Reg. $70)

$40 Learn More