Seiko’s minimalistic Solar Watch is $88 off along with Timex, Skagen, and Citizen styles from $61

Amazon is offering the Seiko Solar Dress Watch for $117.65 shipped. That’s $88 off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest price we have tracked since March. If you’ve been on the hunt for a minimalistic timepiece for your collection, this could be the one. It offers up a simplistic, yet luxurious appearance that’s bound to class-up your look. As its name implies, this watch is powered by light. The case is paired with a stainless steel bracelet and this timepiece boasts a 165-foot water-resistance rating. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, earlier this week we pieced together a few other watch deals. There you can bag up to 60% of savings. Leading the pack is Seiko’s Solar Stainless Steel Leather Watch for $139, but that’s only one of your options. Like the lead deal above, it’s powered by light so you never need to replace a battery.

Seiko Solar Dress Watch features:

Solar

Stainless steel bracelet

Date

Hardlex crystal

Water-resistant to 50 M (165 feet)

