Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60% off, now priced from $36

Amazon is offering the Seiko Solar Stainless Steel Leather Watch for $138.98 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked since April. This solar-powered watch never requires a battery change. It’s powered by light and once fully charged its power reserve will keep it running for up to 10-months. Unlike many options out there, this timepiece sticks with a relatively small 40mm case. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $36.

More watches on sale:

And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may want to have a look at Casio’s new G-SHOCK Vital Series. These put yet another spin on the classic style by pairing smartwatch capabilities with “vivid light-collecting resin.” Three fresh colorways have been unveiled, so be sure to swing by yesterday’s coverage to see them for yourself.

Seiko Solar Stainless Steel Leather Watch features:

Solar powered by Light energy – no battery change required

10-Month power reserve once fully charged

Case Diameter: 40. 0mm

Sapphire crystal. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o’clock position. Tang clasp.

