Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse is covered in buttons: $25 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse for $25.21 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a PC gamer that prefers playing with keyboard and mouse, it may be time to add a plethora of functionality to your setup. Amazon’s in-house gaming mouse boasts 12 programmable MMO side buttons, arguably helping bolster your performance by adding all sorts of shortcuts that are just a click away. It connects to your PC using a braided 6-foot USB cable and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 72% of Amazon shoppers.

Forfeit extra buttons and save big with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS and boasts a wireless design that allows you to cut the cord. Users can adjust DPI levels between 1,000, 1,600 and 2,400 settings. More than 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

If neither of the options above seem like a proper fit, check out yesterday’s collection of discounts. Headlining the bunch is Logitech’s MX Master 2S at $50. This well-respected mouse has a list price of $100, making now a great time to strike. Swing by the full post to find more mice priced from $22.50.

AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Multi-functional right-handed gaming mouse ideal for consistent performance during multiplayer online video games and more

6 mouse buttons including scroll and thumb buttons, and 12 programmable MMO side buttons

Adjustable DPI optical sensor levels from 800-12,000

