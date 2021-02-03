FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse is covered in buttons: $25 (Save 50%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAmazonBasics
50% off $25

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse for $25.21 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a PC gamer that prefers playing with keyboard and mouse, it may be time to add a plethora of functionality to your setup. Amazon’s in-house gaming mouse boasts 12 programmable MMO side buttons, arguably helping bolster your performance by adding all sorts of shortcuts that are just a click away. It connects to your PC using a braided 6-foot USB cable and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 72% of Amazon shoppers.

Forfeit extra buttons and save big with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS and boasts a wireless design that allows you to cut the cord. Users can adjust DPI levels between 1,000, 1,600 and 2,400 settings. More than 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

If neither of the options above seem like a proper fit, check out yesterday’s collection of discounts. Headlining the bunch is Logitech’s MX Master 2S at $50. This well-respected mouse has a list price of $100, making now a great time to strike. Swing by the full post to find more mice priced from $22.50.

AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

  • Multi-functional right-handed gaming mouse ideal for consistent performance during multiplayer online video games and more
  • 6 mouse buttons including scroll and thumb buttons, and 12 programmable MMO side buttons
  • Adjustable DPI optical sensor levels from 800-12,000

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

AmazonBasics

