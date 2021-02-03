FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Armored Assault Tank for $32 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low set just a few times before. Since debuting in September, this 286-piece creation has been hard to find in-stock thanks to its inclusion of an all-new Clone Trooper, as well as a minifigure version of Ahsoka Tano. Alongside two Battle Droids, the main part of the kit here is an Armored Assault Tank straight out of the Clone Wars. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Today also saw the debut of LEGO’s upcoming Technic Heavy-Duty Excavator and Hovercraft builds which will be arriving next month alongside some other new creations. Then be sure to check out all of these board game deals at Amazon starting from just $5.

LEGO Armored Assault Tank features:

This action-packed set comes with 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper – AAT Driver Battle Droid and Battle Droid LEGO figures, and assorted weapons to inspire role play. An awesome gift idea to enhance any fan’s LEGO Star Wars collection, this toy building kit is great for solo or group play.

