Marvel Villainous Strategy Game hits Amazon low at $25.50 + more from $5

Amazon is now offering the Marvel Villainous Infinite Power Strategy Board Game for $25.30 shipped. Regularly $35, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate, slightly below the Black Friday 2020 pricing, and a new Amazon all-time low. A great option for “Marvel fans, classic board gamers, or your family,” this board/card game has players taking on the role of one of five villains from the super hero universe including Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger. Each villain faces off against earth’s mightiest heroes with adjustable difficulty levels in games that take between 40 to 80 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More board/card game deals:

While we are talking games and the like, be sure to check out the new Pokémon 25th anniversary classic card reprints and the “first-ever” TCG board game. We also just recently got a look at the new WOWCUBE that reimagines cube-based gaming with 2x2x2 digital grid. But from there you’ll want to head over to our game/app deal hub for all of today’s most notable PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games as well.

More on the Marvel Villainous Strategy Board Game:

Villainous Game System – In this asymmetric card game, each player takes the role of one of five Marvel Villains: Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger! Each Villain has their own powers and goals. Face off against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes from a shared Fate deck: Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America, and more!

Perfect for Families and Marvel Fans – Whether you’re playing with a group of Marvel fans, classic board gamers, or your family, Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is perfect for any game night occasion and makes a great gift for Marvel fans!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!