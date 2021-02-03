After seeing a pair of new Brick Sketches hit the scene yesterday, LEGO is jumping back over to its Technic lineup to debut a pair of new vehicles. Expanding the collection of builds we saw back at the beginning of the year, there are now two LEGO Technic 2-in-1 sets on the way, headlined by a Heavy-Duty Excavator and Rescue Hovercraft. Head below for a closer look at the new kits and for all the details on when they launch.

LEGO debuts new Technic Heavy-Duty Excavator

LEGO is showcasing a pair of new Technic models today that add two new types of vehicles into the theme’s current lineup. We saw quite a few sports cars and monster trucks debut at the beginning of the year, but now are getting a pair of creations that mix up the current lineup.

Headlining the upcoming creations is the Heavy-Duty Excavator, one of the first construction vehicles we’ve seen from the LEGO Technic line this year. Stacking up to 569 pieces, the vehicle is one of the larges builds in the theme so far for 2021 and stands over 9 inches tall once fully assembled.

Alongside working treads, there’s also a movable digging arm with authentic features from the real-life version. The LEGO Technic Heavy-Duty Excavator can also be converted into a tracked tractor build with an added backhoe. It enters with a $39.99 price tag.

LEGO is also showcasing its upcoming Rescue Hovercraft, which will be joining the Technic Heavy-Duty Excavator when both launch next month. This 457-piece model sports a slick orange paint scheme and stacks up to over 9.5 inches long. On top of its turning fans on the back, there are warning lights, a cockpit, and concealed wheels underneath.

Just like the Technic Heavy-Duty Excavator, this LEGO Rescue Hovercraft can also be reconfigured into a twin engine aircraft build. It enters as the more affordable of the two kits, with a $29.99 price tag.

Launching on March 1

Both of the new LEGO Technic vehicles, including its Heavy-Duty Excavator, will be rolling out onto store shelves starting on March 1. There are now quite a collection of upcoming kits due out next month, with today’s unveils joining the recent Disney Brick Sketches and the selection of new Star Wars builds we saw back in January.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’re still expecting to get a first look at some additional builds before everything debuts next month, so be sure to stay tuned for everything else to come. By the looks of it now, the early Spring wave is going to be an exciting one at that, though it won’t have quite as many kits as we saw to start the year.

