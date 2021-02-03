FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’s Slicer will do it for $22.50 (Reg. $30)

-
ZN Direct (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Mueller Austria Pro-Series Vegetable Slicer for $22.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, and currently as much at Walmart, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This vegetable slicer and chopper is the perfect little sous-chef that will help make short work of your meal prep. It features eight interchangeable stainless steel blades for slicing, grating, and shredding (julienne included) that are ideal for everything from simple chopped onions and tomatoes to shredding up some cabbage on coleslaw night. It can be dismantled and thrown in the wash with the included food container keeping things neat and tidy. Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If it’s just a quick mandoline you’re after, save some cash and opt for this Prepworks by Progressive Adjust-A-Slice model at under $15 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as versatile and you’ll have to be extra careful with your fingers here, but is a highly-rated option that will save you time and money otherwise. 

Firstly, you check out today’s furniture upgrade deals right here, then dive into all of our kitchenware offers. We have notable offers on this French press coffee maker, this Bella Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer, the Russell Hobbs’ 2-slice retro toaster, and today’s Amazon Super Bowl Planters snack sale from $11

More on the Mueller Austria Pro-Series Vegetable Slicer:

Chop, Dice, Slice or Grate with our newest Multi Chopper and Slicer by Mueller! This functional kitchen gadget will alleviate your prep time to just a couple of minutes. Manufactured with top-notch materials like stainless steel blades and food-grade material, it will without a doubt improve your health. 8 Diverse Blades – Three different sized chopper blades and 5 interchangeable blades.

