Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

GameStop is now offering the Yoshi’s Woolly World Pink Yarn Yoshi amiibo for $6.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $13, and rarely on sale, today’s offer about 46% off the going rate and the best we can find. Whether you’re filling out your amiibo collection or just looking for an adorable Yoshi mascot for your desktop, today’s deal is worth a look. This squishy amiibo comes along with usual NFC-based in-game goodies, is made of actual wool (or something very much like it), and will look adorable on the shelf in the game room. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

At just $7, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better Yoshi collectible for less, never mind one with amiibo functionality. If you have been waiting on Yarn Yoshi or just looking for a great little collectible, it doesn’t get much better, or more affordable, than this fuzzy Yoshi amiibo. Even the the Little Buddy Yoshi plushies start at around $15

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out all fo the details on the upcoming release of Apex Legends for Switch alongside the new accessories right here. You’ll also want to give the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise and Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch consoles a look as well, not to mention elago’s Super Nintendo Apple TV skin

More on Yarn Yoshi amiibo:

Made from actual yarn, Yoshi has never been more adorable! Kind-hearted, naturally protective of others, and perpetually hungry, Yoshi is always up for adventure…there are so many mysteries to explore and new things to find! Yoshis can flutter their legs to jump incredibly high and can use their long tongue to snare enemies or other handy things.

