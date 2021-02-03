Yesterday, it was confirmed that Apex Legends would be coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9. Well, to coincide with that launch, a few different accessory manufacturers are joining in on the fun to launch branded gear to celebrate. Most notably, we have PowerA launching a wireless controller, and SanDisk is releasing a custom 128GB microSD card, which will give you plenty of storage for on-the-go gaming. What all do these products offer, and what can we expect out of the Switch version of Apex Legends? Well, keep reading to find out.

Dive into King’s Canyon in Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch starting March 9

Let’s get right to it: Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch March 9. We’ve been waiting for this for months, with the first reports coming back in June, then a delay in October. Well, two weeks ago, we saw the first real leak that pointed to a February 2 launch date of the port, but that has since changed to an official March 9 release. February, March, either way, Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch.

This is the “smallest screen yet” that Apex has become officially available on, and it was done in a partnership between Respawn and Panic Button. There had to be some “smart optimizations” done for the Switch port in order to deliver a “full-featured Apex legends experience on-the-go.” It’ll launch with cross-platform play, the latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with other platforms. As a bonus, Switch players will be given 30 free levels of their Season 8 Battle Pass for free, since it’s launching on the mobile platform a few weeks after PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Also, Switch gamers will enjoy double XP for the first two weeks following the launch.

PowerA gets in on the festivities with a custom controller to help you up your game

While the Switch is built upon being a portable gaming platform, we all know that the controls can be a bit cumbersome when playing fast-paced titles like Apex Legends. PowerA wanted to get in on the launch celebration with a custom wireless controller, themed after the very game we’re talking about here. I absolutely love the design, as it showcases the Apex logo and red that we’ve come to know and love, alongside some “scratches” and “cracks” that make you feel like you’re part of the Outlands crew.

This controller is slated to launch on February 20 at $49.99 and is available for pre-order at Amazon right now. This means it should arrive in more than enough time to have handy for the launch of the game on March 9 and is something all fans should enjoy.

SanDisk releases an Apex Legends branded microSDXC 128GB card for Nintendo Switch

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch, SanDisk, a Western Digital company, has you covered. You’ll find that the branded Apex Legends microSD card features 128GB of storage and is rated for up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. It’s officially licensed by Nintendo for the Switch console, ensuring that it meets the strictest quality standards.

It’s available to purchase now for $30.99 and will easily give you more than enough room to store Apex Legends as well as many other games for on-the-go fun.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!