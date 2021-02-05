Amazon 1-day cookware sale from $32: Pan set, wok, and more up to 49% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off T-Fal pots and pans. One standout is the 12-piece T-fal Professional Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $87.40 shipped. Regularly as much as $170, we have seen it closer to $140 lately with today’s offer being a new 2021 low. This set includes everything you need for a simple home cooking upgrade in one fell swoop. That includes titanium reinforced nonstick frying pans, and egg pan, stockpot, steamer insert, and a pair of nylon utensils, among other things. Other features include riveted handles, vented lids, silicone stay-cool handles, a dishwasher-safe design, and more. It ships with a lifetime warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just a frying pan refresh you’re after, save some cash and opt for this 3-piece option from Amazon Basics at just over $23.50 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 2,600 Amazon customers and features an aluminum construction with non-stick interiors, plus nice soft-touch handles.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box T-Fal sale where you’ll find some individual frying pan and wok deals starting from under $32. Everything carries solid ratings and ships free.

Set includes: 8 inches fry pan, 10.25 inches fry pan, 1 Egg Wonder fry pan, 1 quart; saucepan with lid, 3 quart; saucepan with lid, 5 quart; stockpot, stainless steel steamer insert, and 2 nylon tools

Heat mastery system: T fal’s heat mastery system is a 3 ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time; Superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented thermo spot technology

Thermo spot indicator: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in flavor and cooking food evenly

