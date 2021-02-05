FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, grab 25-feet for $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Brightown 25-foot String Lights for $11.19 Prime shipped when coupon code GXP2N4YR has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. This string light set allows you to take the look of your yard or patio to the next level. It spans 25-feet with one bulb spaced out every foot. If you decide to expand it later on, end-to-end connections pave the way for three more strands. This Amazon best seller is rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather invest in indoor ambiance, consider grabbing this 12-pack of LED Candles instead. You’ll only need to spend $11, which is slightly less than the string lights above. Each features a battery-operated design, ensuring you won’t have to hunt for an available outlet. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 22,500 Amazon shoppers.

And for those of you that don’t love the spherical bulb shape found in the lead deal, peek at this 48-foot string light deal. It clocks in at $24, which is a bit more expensive, but actually shaves 43% off the typical price. These offer up a more traditional oval shape, which could prove to be a better fit for your setup.

Brightown 25-foot String Lights features:

  • G40 outside string light come with 25 glass bulbs and 1 spare bulb. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12 or C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bid.
  • 25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage
  • UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement

