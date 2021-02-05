Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, grab 25-feet for $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Brightown 25-foot String Lights for $11.19 Prime shipped when coupon code GXP2N4YR has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. This string light set allows you to take the look of your yard or patio to the next level. It spans 25-feet with one bulb spaced out every foot. If you decide to expand it later on, end-to-end connections pave the way for three more strands. This Amazon best seller is rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather invest in indoor ambiance, consider grabbing this 12-pack of LED Candles instead. You’ll only need to spend $11, which is slightly less than the string lights above. Each features a battery-operated design, ensuring you won’t have to hunt for an available outlet. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 22,500 Amazon shoppers.

And for those of you that don’t love the spherical bulb shape found in the lead deal, peek at this 48-foot string light deal. It clocks in at $24, which is a bit more expensive, but actually shaves 43% off the typical price. These offer up a more traditional oval shape, which could prove to be a better fit for your setup.

G40 outside string light come with 25 glass bulbs and 1 spare bulb. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12 or C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bid.

25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage

UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement

