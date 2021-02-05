We are now tracking up to 50% off Nodus iPhone 12 cases and wallets. Today’s holiday sale includes all of the brand new models it launched at the tail end of last year as well as the Shell Case 2 with Micro Dock combo for Apple’s previous-generation models. While we did see a nice 20% price drop during the pre-order phase in late 2020, today’s price drops far exceed that and are easily some of the best we have ever tracked. Head below for more details.

Nodus iPhone 12 cases and wallets:

Both of the new Nodus iPhone 12 cases are down to $45 shipped with the final discounted rate appearing in the cart. You’ll also find options for Apple’s previous-generation models from $34 alongside a solid offer on the brand’s leather LoFold Wallet. These phone cases are a personal favorite of mine with gloriously tumbled, leather textures and sweet, but discreet branding. Not to mention being “fully Qi wireless charging and Apple MagSafe compatible.” Learning more about the latest models in our launch coverage.

Everything is already marked down, but the prices will drop even more in the cart. If they don’t, apply code VDAY2021 at checkout. All of the deals listed below ship free as well.

The iPhone case and accessory deals don’t stop there though. Pad & Quill’s Valentine’s Day sale is live from $10, we just spotted a series of affordable Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini models from $17, and you’ll find even more in this morning’s accessories roundup. Just be sure to check out the new NBA collection from CASETiFY as well as our hands-on Tested review of the Oakywood walnut iPhone covers.

More on the Nodus Shell Case 3:

Nodus iPhone 12 cases: ULTRA SLIM & SOPHISITCATED. Magnetically docks anywhere with the new and even more powerful magnetic Micro Dock 4. The Shell Case 3 wraps you iPhone in luxurious Italian leather for a slim and sophisticated case that keeps you iPhone exactly where you need it.

