Plow & Hearth’s 4-Ft. Roll-Out Garden Pathway strikes $35 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Plow & Hearth 4-foot Roll-Out Curved Garden Pathway for $34.96 shipped. That’s 25% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a green thumb, this roll-out pathway could be just the thing for your burgeoning garden. It’s comprised of weather-resistant cedar planks and spans a total of 4-feet. It can be easily cleaned with a hose, ensuring your setup can be tidied up at a moment’s notice. Rated 4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could fill out your garden with this Groot-inspired Chia Pet. It costs considerably less than the deal above at $20 Prime shipped. Seeds are included, ensuring you have everything needed for your Chia Pet to grow up within one to two weeks.

An even more affordable way to dress up your outdoor space is with Amazon’s best-selling string lights. Right now you can snag 25-feet for $11 Prime shipped. This offer takes 30% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in well over a year, making this an exceptional time to strike. Believe it or not, more than 25,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating on these.

Plow & Hearth Garden Pathway features:

  • 4 ft wooden garden walkway
  • Weather-resistant cedar planks
  • Connected with wire and rubber spacers
  • Rinse with a hose to clean
  • Rolls up for easy movement or storage

