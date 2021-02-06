FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s storage deals start at $50: WD_Black 2TB Game Drive $55, more (Up to 31% off)

Amazon is offering the WD_Black 2TB P10 Game Drive for $54.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This external drive is ready to store a bundle of games and features respectable 130MB/s performance. It’s a great option for expanding your consoles capacity and keeping the back catalog of your favorite previous-generation games at the ready. Western Digital backs this drive with a 3-year warranty. Read our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another storage discount priced from $50.

We’ve also spotted the Seagate BarraCuda Q1 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. While the capacity isn’t quite as high as the deal above, this offering boasts a solid-state design that’s up to four times faster. It’s backed by a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Want to convert the solid state drive above into an external? If so, most of today’s savings will cover Antec’s USB-C Enclosure at $10. It’s comprised of aluminum and is said to offer “excellent heat dissipation.” No cooling fan is needed, helping ensuring it can operate in silence.

WD_Black 2TB P10 Game Drive features:

  • Portable and durable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.
  • High-performance HDD to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game.
  • Purpose-built for gamers based on WD Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits.
  • 3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

