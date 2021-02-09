FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Affinity Photo, Siege of Dragonspear, Geofency, more

-
It is now time to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside Apple’s new Valentine’s Day movie sale and these iPad price drops, we are now turning our attention to the day’s most notable deals on games and apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. We are still tracking some particularly notable offers on the popular Affinity image manipulation apps in case you missed them last month as well as titles like Siege of Dragonspear, Geofency, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quicker VPN – securely surfing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ElkNut: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

Today's best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $45, Hitman 3 Deluxe $60, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MBTA Rail: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ultra-High Pixel Camera Editor: $10 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Affinity Photo:

Affinity Photo for iPad is a genuine desktop-grade, professional photo editing app. Completely reimagined for iPad with the same power as the desktop version and with complete file format compatibility, you can work across the same document wherever you are, without any compromise.

