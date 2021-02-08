FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

-
50% off $30

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest title in the ongoing Ubisoft franchise. Today’s offer is also more than $10 under the current PSN sale price. The Xbox One version is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon as well. This one takes players from the shores of Norway to the lush Kingdoms of England during the Viking age. Players must build up a settlement in the new land by forging alliances and raiding Saxon strongholds, and more. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including an Amazon buy two get one FREE game sale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Star Wars: Squadrons, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

