Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest title in the ongoing Ubisoft franchise. Today’s offer is also more than $10 under the current PSN sale price. The Xbox One version is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon as well. This one takes players from the shores of Norway to the lush Kingdoms of England during the Viking age. Players must build up a settlement in the new land by forging alliances and raiding Saxon strongholds, and more. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including an Amazon buy two get one FREE game sale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Star Wars: Squadrons, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Valentine’s Day sale up to 50% off
- PSN Critics’ Choice sale starting from just $4
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE game sale
- Just Dance, Cyberpunk 2077, Sonic, much more
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Xbox $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- God of War Digital Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30)
- Plus FREE 4K PS5 update
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Uncharted 4 Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales
MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers
FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more
An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul
The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week
