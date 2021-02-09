FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $45, Hitman 3 Deluxe $60, more

-
Apps GamesMicrosoft
Reg. $60 $45

As part of today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid $15 price drop, $5 below Amazon’s current pricing, and matching our previous mention. Plus, you’ll also find the Ultimate and “Cross-Gen” bundles on sale from $56 right now as well. This drops players into the “Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s.” That includes iconic locations from the time including East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more. Just be sure to check out our launch coverage, our hands-on review, and details on the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One content. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, Contra Anniversary Collection, classic Metal Gear titles, Witcher 3, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: BATTLESHIP, Monopoly...
Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open ...
Official PAC-MAN board game hits Amazon low at $10.50 P...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, Severe...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off...
Get in shape the fun way, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adv...
PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories up t...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Sony launches Critics’ Choice PSN sale with over 140 games starting from just $4

From $4 Learn More

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War gains new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

Learn More
Shop now

Apple launches new $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 30% off DEWALT tools, combo kits, and more

30% off Learn More
50% off

REI Winter Clearance Event offers up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Viking beard accessories and grooming kits on sale from just $8 in today’s Gold Box

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Amazon takes up to 50% off Citizen watches and more ahead of Valentine’s Day

From $20 Learn More
37% off

Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrush now $80 at Amazon (37% off) + more from $23

From $23 Learn More