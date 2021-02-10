Save up to 28% on LEGO Creator 3-in-1 kits, Baby Yoda BrickHeadz, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer set for $31.99 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. This 510-piece LEGO kit can be reassembled into three different creations headlined by the main 6-wheeled space rover. Complete with an astronaut minifigure, you’ll also be able to build a space base as well as a Vic Viper-inspired starship. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for additional LEGO deals from $12.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the very first price cut on the LEGO Mandalorian and The Child BrickHeadz at $18.99. Having launched last fall, this kit has been in short supply since. It’s been hard to get ahold of at the full retail price of $20, let alone at a discount, making today’s price drop all the more notable despite being on the lower end of things. Assembling both Mando himself as well as The Child this best-selling kit is an easy recommendation and we noted as much in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals:

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, don’t forget to check out our recent review of the LEGO Flower Bouquet. We also just saw a selection of Disney action figures and other collectibles go on sale with up to 25% in savings.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer features:

This LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Rover Explorer 31107 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1, a Space Rover Explorer, space base or space flyer; Building and rebuilding extends the play endlessly.

