While its Valentine’s Day jewelry sale is still in full swing, we are now tracking a notable Disney action figure sale alongside a host of kids’ backpacks. With deals starting from $14, this is great time to knock some upcoming birthday gifts off your list. You’ll find action figures, backpacks, and lunchboxes adorned by all of your favorite Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel characters from Mickey and Minnie to Buzz Lightyear and Chewbacca. Head below for a closer look.

The Disney action figure sale and backpack events offer up to 25% off a wide range of official gear with offers starting from $14 and with free shipping in orders over $75 (use code SHIPMAGIC). You’ll find a host of our top picks from both sales in the list below:

As we mentioned above, there are loads of notable Disney jewelry pieces on sale right here for Valentine’s Day. Just be sure to check out the new Mickey and Minnie Mouse LEGO Brick Sketches, these Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, and the limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers, while you’re at it.

More on the Thanos Talking Disney Action Figure:

Heed his warnings or deal with the consequences when the Avengers’ most awesome antagonist speaks up as this Thanos Talking Action Figure. Speaking 15 phrases, the menace to the universe also has a light-up gauntlet, so beware! Removable helmet and armored chestplate…Press button on torso to activate lights and sounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!