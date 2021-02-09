FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrush now $80 at Amazon (37% off) + more from $23

-
37% off

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $79.94 shipped. Regularly between $120 and as much as $190 over the last few months, today’s offer is at least 37% off and the lowest we can find. It is also within a few cents of the Black Friday 2020 pricing. Along with all of the usual built-in timers and sensors, this model sports six cleaning modes (daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, deep clean, and tongue cleaner) and “removes 300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual brush.” A pair of included brush heads and a charging stand are complemented by Bluetooth connectivity with the Oral-B app for real-time coaching and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just be sure to give the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush a look as well. It might not include all of the fancy Bluetooth features like today’s lead deal, but it is also just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 6,400 customers. Then check out some of the other options on sale below.

More electric toothbrush deals:

Head over to our home goods and fashion deal hubs for more personal care upgrades, wardrobe updates, and more. 

More on the Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries:

  • Real time feedback with the Oral B app focuses brushing on your most important areas, tracks habits over time, motivates with helpful oral care tips, and senses when you brush too hard. A full charge can take up to 24 hours
  • Made of different high tech materials like silicon. Cross action round brush head with a perfectly angled bristles for a precise clean
  • Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100 percentage more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush

