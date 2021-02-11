Bose Headphones 700 fall to new low of $224 in eBay refurb President’s Day sale, more

Ahead of President’s Day, eBay is taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished tech, tools, vacuums, and more when code PREZDAY20 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. An easy highlight is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $223.96. Having originally fetched $399, you’ll pay $379 for a new condition model at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $14 and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring active noise cancellation, the Bose Headphones 700 also deliver 20-hour battery life, levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Other eBay President’s Day sale highlights:

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts available in eBay certified refurbished sale right here. And if the featured pair of headphones didn’t quite catch your eye, be sure to hit up our deals hub for even more price cuts. We just saw one of the best Amazon prices to date go live on AirPods Pro at $180 alongside everything else right here.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

