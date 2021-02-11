FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Headphones 700 fall to new low of $224 in eBay refurb President’s Day sale, more

-
eBay Daily DealsHeadphonesBose
Shop now 20% off

Ahead of President’s Day, eBay is taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished tech, tools, vacuums, and more when code PREZDAY20 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. An easy highlight is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $223.96. Having originally fetched $399, you’ll pay $379 for a new condition model at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $14 and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring active noise cancellation, the Bose Headphones 700 also deliver 20-hour battery life, levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Other eBay President’s Day sale highlights:

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts available in eBay certified refurbished sale right here. And if the featured pair of headphones didn’t quite catch your eye, be sure to hit up our deals hub for even more price cuts. We just saw one of the best Amazon prices to date go live on AirPods Pro at $180 alongside everything else right here.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest ...
Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178,...
This WORX 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a yardwork mu...
Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $2...
DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4K Action Cam with gimbal now u...
Save up to 50% on Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and m...
Save up to $60 on Lenovo touchscreen Chromebooks starti...
Score some affordable Monoprice Wireless Over-Ear Headp...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

All-time lows return on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones from $200 (Save $100)

From $200 Learn More
Save 28%

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
20% off

D-Link’s Wi-Fi water leak sensor sports a 90dB built-in alarm + notifications at $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Iron Marines, Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush, more

FREE+ Learn More

Arcade1Up collabs with Steve Aoki for limited-edition Street Fighter II Countercade

Read more Learn More
Reg. $300+

ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 3D Printer creates 5- by 3- by 6.5-inch models at a low of $229

$229 Learn More
Reg. $170

Amazon discounts Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter to $138 (Reg. $170)

$138 Learn More
50% off

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Hades, Immortals Fenyx Rising, more

From $3 Learn More