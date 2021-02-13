Valentine’s Day is a time for love and a day for riding bicycles with your significant other across a psychedelic screen with “So Happy Together” by The Turtles playing in the background.

And while we may not be able to help you with the dream sequence, we just might be able to find you some great deals on a pair of electric bicycles from a number of different e-bike companies.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission sale

The RadMission from Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes is the ultimate city/metro e-bike. This lightweight and single-speed e-bike packs a 500W motor and can score you between 20-45 miles of range. There’s pedal assist for those looking for some exercise, while a hand throttle makes it easy to zoom around at 20 mph effort-free.

It is available in both a mid-step and a high-step frame, meaning it can fit a wide range of shorter and taller riders. That makes it great for couples with height mismatches that still want similar or identical e-bikes.

The RadMission is normally priced at $1,099, which is actually a deal if you ask me. But if you put two of the e-bikes in your cart and use the code TWOMISSIONS, you can take $200 off the total!

I reviewed the RadMission and found it to be an awesome ride for any city-dweller that needs a simple but bulletproof e-bike to travel urban trails. You can see my video review below to get an up close look at the bike.

Juiced Bikes $300 off sale

Next we have Juiced Bikes, a California-based retailer of some pretty slick-looking higher powered electric bikes.

Juiced has a number of interesting models such as their Scorpion and HyperScorpion electric mopeds, their RipCurrent fat tire e-bikes and their CrossCurrent city e-bikes.

All of their models can hit speeds in the mid to high 20’s of mph, with some exceeding 30 mph.

If you put two bikes in your cart and use the code LOVE300 at checkout, you’ll save a cool $300 for you and your significant other.

Aventon Valentine’s Day sale

Aventon makes some of the best production quality e-bikes I’ve seen. There are e-bikes costing twice as much that should be ashamed of themselves with how nicely constructed Aventon’s frames are for half the price.

I’ve tested the Aventon Sinch folding e-bike, Aventon Level commuter e-bike, and Aventon Pace 500 value-oriented e-bike. Each one has been a true winner.

This Valentine’s Day, Aventon is offering $200 off any two e-bikes with the coupon code VDAYBUYTWO. These bikes don’t go on sale very often, so this is a great deal to snag while it lasts.

Ariel Rider e-bike sale

Ariel Rider is currently offering sales of different amounts on all of their models.

You can save up to $800 off an e-bike, even with a single purchase. But Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love, so why not save $1,600 on two e-bikes?

My favorite is the Ariel Rider D-Class (above), which I got up to around 33 mph in my testing. But the company also has more reasonably powered e-bikes if you aren’t looking to turn into a speedster.

Himiway e-bike sale

Himiway is also offering a $200 off sale when you buy two e-bikes. To get the discount, use the code VALENTINES once both e-bikes are in your cart.

I’ve personally tested the Himiway Cruiser, a $1,499 fat tire e-bike that is great for both city and trail riding.

The company also makes a fun-looking $1,599 electric moped that has some strong Juiced Scorpion knock-off vibes.

Addmotor e-bike sale

Addmotor has an appealing $400 off sale for Valentines Day when you buy two e-bikes from a fairly extensive list of models. You’ll need to use the code TWOBIKES to receive the discount.

Addmotor’s sale even lasts through February 16th, so they’ll be there for you if your first gift idea turns out to be a flop.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a romantic e-bike ride through the park with your significant other.

Now with some great mid-winter sales, you’ll be all set for beautiful riding scenes this spring.

