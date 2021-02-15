Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW5) for $83.29 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. With support for up to 60 devices and 1,250-square-foot coverage per node, this system can blanket most home sizes with a strong Wi-Fi connection. Built-in parental controls allow admins to monitor and manage usage. Having used mesh, I can strongly recommend it for medium to large-sized homes. It’s also beneficial for any space that has an internet entry point that’s in a basement or starts on one end of the house instead of somewhere towards the middle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 2/15 @ 12:52 PM: Amazon is offering the Tripp Lite 25-foot CAT6 Ethernet Cable for $5.90 Prime shipped. Down from $10, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Wireless mesh is extremely handy, but there is often a degradation in signal once additional nodes have to repeat the signal. This is why I recommend using an Ethernet cable to connect nodes whenever possible. This 100-foot Cat 6 Flat Cable is only $18, allowing today’s savings to almost entirely cover the purchase.

And if you’re in need of some refreshed peripherals, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo discounts. There you’ll find mice and keyboards priced as low as $13. Everything listed there ships from Amazon and discounts offer up to 28% in savings.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Total home coverage The MW5 features an advanced dual band AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi System that eliminates dead-zones and delivers your high-speed Internet coverage throughout your home (3750 sq Ft)

Works with Alexa Tenda mesh Wi-Fi System works with Alexa the Google Assistant streaming devices and advanced appliances so you get the full SMARTHOME experience

Connect 60 devices mesh Wi-Fi lets you Link up to 60 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

