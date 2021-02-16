FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 25% on Skullcandy ANC earbuds, headphones, more from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy earbuds and headphones headlined by the Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds live up to their name with built-in active noise cancellation so you can block out the world around you. That’s on top of integrated Tile tracking features, up to 32-hour battery life with the charging case, and a workout-ready IP55 water-resistant design. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more from $15.

Other notable Skullcandy deals:

Don’t forget we’re still tracking an all-time low on Klipsch’s new T5 II Sport Earbuds at $179. Plus, over the weekend we saw Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to the all-time low of $49, which is still live and joined by a collection of other price cuts in our headphones guide

More on the Skullcandy Indy ANC Earbuds:

Indy ANC is the ultimate Skullcandy earbud. It’s is so fully loaded its features have features. Indy ANC combines Active Noise Canceling with the ultimate audio customization of Personal Sound through the Skullcandy App. A single touch sensor provides all the control you need without having to reach for your phone every time you want to take a call or change a setting. Indy ANC is dust- and water-resistant and comes with the Skullcandy Fearless Use replacement promise.

