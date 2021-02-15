Klipsch’s new T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-time low at $179 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer is only the second discount to date and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundbuds Slim+ Earbuds at $30. This alternate still sports an around-the-neck design, but arrives with 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers.

This morning also saw a 1-day sale go live on Microsoft’s popular Surface Headphones, which can now be yours at an all-time low of $111. But don’t forget that over the weekend we saw Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to the all-time low of $49, which is still live and joined by a collection of other price cuts in our headphones guide. Notably, we’re still seeing AirPods Pro at $180 as well as a price cut on the Powerbeats Pro for $150.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

