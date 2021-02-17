FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Apps GamesSonyPSN
50% off Now Live!

While the latest Big in Japan sale is still alive and well, a new PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale is now live on PSN. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to detail the latest Double Discounts event and we are now looking at over 200 discounted titles. All of the games in the sale are already marked down, but PlayStation Plus members can get even deeper deals on every title in the sale. Head below for more details. 

PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale:

For those unfamiliar here, Sony’s Double Discounts event is a recurring PSN sale that offers up large selections of discounted PlayStation titles. All of the games in the sale are already marked down, but those with an active PlayStation Plus membership can double down on the discount percentage. And for folks looking to jump in or score an extension, we are tracking 1-year PS Plus members at just over $30 with free digital delivery right now. 

While you may have seen some of titles in the Double Discounts event  appear in this morning’s game roundup, there are clearly hundreds more on tap now. Those include everything from 50% off Marvel’s Avengers and Need for Speed Heat to God of War, FIFA 21, and much more. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for example will drop from $40 down to $19.99 for PS Plus members, which is within $5 of the lowest we tracked over Black Friday season last year. 

Be sure to browse through the entire sale right here or directly from your console, and make sure your PS Plus membership is in order to redeem the lowest possible prices. 

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals, the February PlayStation Plus FREE games, details on the Crash Bandicoot 4 PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update, and the latest PS5 sales numbers

More on the Double Discounts sale:

Wednesday February 17 marks the start of PlayStation Store’s PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion. For a limited time a range of PlayStation games are available at a reduced price, with the discount doubled if you’re a PlayStation Plus member! Below are just a selection of titles available in this promotion. To see the full list as well as your regional discounts, head here (for Europe) and here (for US). 

Guides

Apps Games

Sony

PSN

