While the latest Big in Japan sale is still alive and well, a new PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale is now live on PSN. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to detail the latest Double Discounts event and we are now looking at over 200 discounted titles. All of the games in the sale are already marked down, but PlayStation Plus members can get even deeper deals on every title in the sale. Head below for more details.

PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale:

For those unfamiliar here, Sony’s Double Discounts event is a recurring PSN sale that offers up large selections of discounted PlayStation titles. All of the games in the sale are already marked down, but those with an active PlayStation Plus membership can double down on the discount percentage. And for folks looking to jump in or score an extension, we are tracking 1-year PS Plus members at just over $30 with free digital delivery right now.

While you may have seen some of titles in the Double Discounts event appear in this morning’s game roundup, there are clearly hundreds more on tap now. Those include everything from 50% off Marvel’s Avengers and Need for Speed Heat to God of War, FIFA 21, and much more. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for example will drop from $40 down to $19.99 for PS Plus members, which is within $5 of the lowest we tracked over Black Friday season last year.

Be sure to browse through the entire sale right here or directly from your console, and make sure your PS Plus membership is in order to redeem the lowest possible prices.

More on the Double Discounts sale:

