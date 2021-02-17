FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25, Hitman 3 $48, more

-
Reg. $50 $25

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package on PlayStation 4 for $24.99 via PSN. Also on sale for $29.99 in physical form via Amazon (within cents of all-time low). Originally $100, it more recently has been listed in the $50 range with today’s offer being one the lowest prices we have ever tracked. While you won’t find Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory in this package (that one is on sale below), it does include 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences from the HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX all the way up to Kingdom Hearts III, and is a great way to land just about every game in the series on your console. Xbox gamers will find Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX on sale for $12.50 (Reg. up to $50) in digital form and here’s some details on Kingdom Hearts making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Hitman 3, Trials of Mana, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man, PlayStation Double Discount PSN Sale, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more

Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20

The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more

DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more

Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new content through 2021

