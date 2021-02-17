Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25, Hitman 3 $48, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package on PlayStation 4 for $24.99 via PSN. Also on sale for $29.99 in physical form via Amazon (within cents of all-time low). Originally $100, it more recently has been listed in the $50 range with today’s offer being one the lowest prices we have ever tracked. While you won’t find Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory in this package (that one is on sale below), it does include 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences from the HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX all the way up to Kingdom Hearts III, and is a great way to land just about every game in the series on your console. Xbox gamers will find Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX on sale for $12.50 (Reg. up to $50) in digital form and here’s some details on Kingdom Hearts making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Hitman 3, Trials of Mana, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man, PlayStation Double Discount PSN Sale, and much more.

