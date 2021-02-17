Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25, Hitman 3 $48, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package on PlayStation 4 for $24.99 via PSN. Also on sale for $29.99 in physical form via Amazon (within cents of all-time low). Originally $100, it more recently has been listed in the $50 range with today’s offer being one the lowest prices we have ever tracked. While you won’t find Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory in this package (that one is on sale below), it does include 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences from the HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX all the way up to Kingdom Hearts III, and is a great way to land just about every game in the series on your console. Xbox gamers will find Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX on sale for $12.50 (Reg. up to $50) in digital form and here’s some details on Kingdom Hearts making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Hitman 3, Trials of Mana, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man, PlayStation Double Discount PSN Sale, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Hitman 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus FREE PS5 upgrades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY (PS4) $20 (Reg. $40)
- For PS Plus members only
- PlayStation Double Discount PSN Sale
- Up to 40% off deals for PS Plus members
- Fitness Boxing 2 Nintendo Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched at Best Buy.
- Trials of Mana Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- EA Xbox Publisher Sale up to 60% off
- Vanquish $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled $20 (Reg. $40)
- 2K Publisher sale up to 70% off
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more
Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20
The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9
Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more
FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more
DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’
Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more
Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new content through 2021
