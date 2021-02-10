FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony launches new ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale with over 250 PlayStation games up to 75% off

Sony has now kicked of a new Big in Japan event with loads of digital PlayStation game deals at up to 75% off. More specifically, you’re looking at over 250 game deals here ranging from Mega Man and Sonic titles to the Dark Souls series, Kingdom Hearts, Metal Gear, and much more. This is a great time to fill up your back catalogue without leaving the couch. Head below for more details and some of the best new digital PlayStation game deals on tap here. 

While some of the titles trickled out as part of this morning’s game roundup, there are plenty more where those came from. But before you dive into all of today’s digital PlayStation game deals, be sure to refresh your PS Plus membership while 1-year subs are down at $27.50

New digital PlayStation game deals:

On the news side of things, here’s are all of the details on the remastered Mass Effect trilogy, the FREE 4K 60fps God of War update, PS5 upgrades for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and much more. Sony has also now confirmed over 4.5 million in PS5 sales of its latest flagship home console. 

More on Sonic Mania:

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend.

