It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing an all-time low on the new M1 Mac mini this morning, we also saw a huge Parallels Desktop 16 promotion bundled with 1Password and Fantastical at up to $700 off. But for now, we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital storefronts and all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Absolute Drift, Rush Rally 3, GoCoEdit, Beat Cop, Evoland, Controlax Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The City of Time: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/TV: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mars Info: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RecipeBox – Save Your Recipes!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flashlight Timer – Timed Torch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gettysburg Story Tour: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: eWallet – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Absolute Drift:

In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting. Note: This version contains all the Zen Edition content for master drifters. Drive and customize 6 unique drift cars…3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels…Custom Event and Drift Line Challenges…5 Midnight Events to Challenge the Most Seasoned of Drifters.

