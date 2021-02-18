Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $25, Ghosts ‘n Goblins FREE, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital copies of the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Switch for $24.99. Physical copies are currently on sale for $29.99 at Amazon and you’ll find it bundled with the BioShock collection below. Regularly $50, this is up to 50% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. A perfect way to bring the classic Borderlands franchise to your Switch setup, this collection includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, “along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value.” And all three titles can be played both solo or cooperatively with local 2-player split-screen or with four-players online. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Capcom Arcade Stadium with Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Cat Quest 1 + 2, BioShock titles for Switch, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and much more.

