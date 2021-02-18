FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $25, Ghosts ‘n Goblins FREE, more

-
50% off $25

As part of today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital copies of the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Switch for $24.99. Physical copies are currently on sale for $29.99 at Amazon and you’ll find it bundled with the BioShock collection below. Regularly $50, this is up to 50% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. A perfect way to bring the classic Borderlands franchise to your Switch setup, this collection includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, “along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value.” And all three titles can be played both solo or cooperatively with local 2-player split-screen or with four-players online. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Capcom Arcade Stadium with Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Cat Quest 1 + 2, BioShock titles for Switch, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

Take your new companion everywhere you go in the latest No Man’s Sky update

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more

Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20

The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more

DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

