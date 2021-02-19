It takes just five minutes to install AUTO-VOX’s solar wireless backup camera at $113

Toshare (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $112.79 shipped with the code 78UZEI6I and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s discount takes $57 off the regular price here and matches our last mention for the all-time low. AUTO-VOX claims that this backup camera installs in just 5-minutes, requiring “no drilling, wiring, or professional installation.” The system is powered by the sun through a built-in solar panel and it only needs “30-minutes of light exposure per day.” Plus, during the rainy season, the battery, once fully charged, can last up to 2-months with two to three uses per day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Once you arrive at your destination, place elago’s MS2 MagSafe charging stand on your desk to top off your iPhone 12. It’s on sale for $22, which is only the second price drop that we’ve seen. Also, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories guide which is constantly updated with the latest deals from around the web.

More about the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera:

Powered By the Sun: Solar1 maintains a charge with sunlight. You only need to charge it once a year with 30 minutes of sufficient sunlight exposure per day. Even in the rainy season,the fully charged battery can last for 2 months of average use (2~3 times per day).

Stable & Real-time Images: The 2.4G wireless digital frequency hopping technology prevents it from other wireless signals interference,like radio,Bluetooth or cellphone. The high-resolution sensor & 6 glass lens ensures high-definition and smooth image quality!

High Compatibility for Multiple Vehicle Types: The signal transmission distance of Solar1 is far enough, so it fits not only small cars but also the most medium-sized vehicles such as pickup trucks, cargo vans, and the small classes of RVs ( Less than 33 ft).

