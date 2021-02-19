Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now $36 at Amazon (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $35.99 with free digital delivery. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $45, today’s offer is $9 or 20% off the going rate, one of the best we have tracked since the holiday season last year, and the best price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, Game Pass Ultimate provides all of the amenities of Live Gold as well as access to Microsoft’s streaming game library, online multiplayer, even deeper deals on digital games, and much more. Be sure to swing by our feature post for details on the value proposition here by comparison to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service. More details below.

This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is only for those who have already transitioned from the legacy Live Gold account. For those yet to make the jump, you can do so for $1 and learn more about it all right here.

While Microsoft tried to up the regular price of Xbox Live Gold lately, and then immediately reverted back, you won’t have to deal with any of that with a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Swing by our games/apps deal hub for even more and be sure to hit up our coverage of the FREE Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update that breathes new life into old games. Then check out our hands-on with OtterBox mobile gaming accessories for Xbox controllers and the brand new Xbox Wireless Headset.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and Android mobile devices, and access to EA Play included at no additional cost, all for one low monthly price.

Play upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite the same day they release, plus recent hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Bleeding Edge.

With EA Play, members get instant access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles on console and PC, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new games.

